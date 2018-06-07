The race for two village board of trustees seats in Huntington Bay pits a pair of incumbents who tout their records on taxes against a challenger calling for fresh perspective on local issues.

Donald T. Rave, Jr., 66, and Jay Meyer, who declined to give his age, are defending their long-held seats against John Cannon, 77, who said he would explore introducing term limits if elected.

“People who have been on [the board] a long time, they tend to get entrenched,” said Cannon, a Halesite Fire District commissioner who is running on the Gold Coast Party line. “We need some new blood, some new ideas, some new ways of doing things.”

The election is June 19.

Rave and Meyer cited six years without a tax increase and the high quality of services the village provides as evidence that no change is needed on the board.

“The important issues we face are land use regulations, road improvements and maintenance, and negotiations with the village police department — all of which are being addressed exceedingly well,” Meyer, an accountant and financial planner, wrote in an email.

He was first elected to the board in 1996 and is running on the Winning Party line.

Rave, a maritime attorney running on the Bay Sunset Party line, said preventing storm water runoff from polluting Huntington Harbor and Huntington Bay is a central concern of the village government. To combat the problem, he said he would continue to support the village’s efforts to improve its drainage infrastructure.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rave, who was first elected to the board in 2004, also stressed the importance of striking a balance on new development in the village.

“We have to be reasonable and respect people’s rights to expand their property and sell and subdivide, but at the same time we have to preserve the character of the village,” he said.

Cannon, a retired builder and carpenter, questioned whether the village can continue to afford to provide all of its current services, and said fiscal responsibility would be a primary focus of his if elected. The trustee terms are for two years.