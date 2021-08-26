A shortage of lifeguards is forcing Town of Huntington officials to close four of its eight beaches to swimming starting Aug. 26, town officials said in a news release.

For the remainder of the season the following beaches will be closed to bathing: Asharoken Beach, Eaton's Neck Road, Northport; Crescent Beach, Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay; Fleets Cove Beach, Fleets Cove Road, Centerport; Gold Star Battalion Beach, West Shore Road, Huntington.

Huntington residents may visit the beaches but must stay out of the water, officials said.

Town officials did not immediately respond to a question about what is causing the shortage.

The following beaches will remain open to Huntington residents for the remainder of the season: Centerport Beach, Little Neck Road, Centerport; Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Avenue, Northport; Hobart Beach, Birmingham Drive, Eaton's Neck; Quentin Sammis West Neck Beach, West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor.

To find out if beaches are open or closed for bathing as per the County of Suffolk Department of Health Services, call the Main Beach Office at Crab Meadow Beach at (631) 261-7574 seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Labor Day. for beach closings throughout Suffolk County call the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Water Quality Hotline at (631) 852-5822.