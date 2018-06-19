TODAY'S PAPER
Beach workers trained to use Narcan, Huntington officials say

The lifesaving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose is now available at all eight beaches, skate parks and the Dix Hills Pool.

Huntington town hall in Huntington is shown Sept. 2,

Huntington town hall in Huntington is shown Sept. 2, 2016. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Kadia Goba kadia.goba@newsday.com
Print

Huntington officials announced last Tuesday that all lifeguards and select beach managers are trained to administer Narcan.

The lifesaving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose is now available at all eight beaches, skate parks and the Dix Hills Pool. New York State’s Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services provided the training.

“Opioid use has become an epidemic across the country, and the Town is doing its part to prevent overdoses,” Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci said in a statement. “We felt an urgent need to have Town employees who are tasked with ensuring public safety to be able to administer Narcan if the situation demands it.”

Town park rangers, bay constables and public safety patrols are still in the training process and will soon be equipped to administer Narcan. Select town employees will attend a “Train the Trainer” program to ensure future employees can administer the drug.

There were 421 opioid-related deaths in 2017, according to officials with the medical examiner’s offices in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

