Huntington town sets hearing date for proposed $206 million budget

Huntington Town supervisor Chad Lupinacci is shown in this photo taken in Huntington Station on Nov. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
The Huntington town board has set a public hearing to discuss the proposed $205,701,951 budget for 2020 recently unveiled by Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.

The plan calls for raising property taxes 2.28%, which translates to about a $38.14 increase for residents who live within the General Fund, Part Town, Refuse, and  Highway districts.

The proposed operating budget is a 2.84% increase over the current $200,017,252 budget. 

The proposed capital budget is $22.6 million

Wednesday night the town board set a public hearing for Nov. 6 to discuss both spending plans.

The proposed budget is within the state mandated tax cap for 2020, Lupinacci said. The proposed 2020 tax levy is $125.6 million, a 2.28% increase over the 2019 levy.

While the calculated tax cap for 2020 is 2%, the town benefits from a carryover savings from 2019 of $80,000 and a tax base growth factor of $339,000.

The carryover savings and growth factor combined represent the additional 0.344% in permissible levy growth over 2%.  He said town officials appropriated $725,000 in fund balance from various funds, and is, overall, about $79,000 below the allowable change in tax levy to meet tax cap requirements.

