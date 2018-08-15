Democratic members of the Huntington Town Board are calling on Republican Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci to make early stage budget meetings open to the public, citing his campaign commitment to transparency.

Board members Mark Cuthbertson and Joan Cergol said in a news release Tuesday that last week they were invited by Lupinacci to take part in budget meetings, but the invitation was then withdrawn.

Cuthbertson said the administration raised concerns that attendance by three or more board members would violate New York’s Open Meetings Law. The only way to avoid that would be to provide public notice of the meetings, he said.

“It’s easily addressed by just noticing it as if it were a town board meeting,” Cuthbertson said Wednesday.

Lupinacci said in a statement Wednesday that because confidential information such as personnel issues is discussed, the meetings can not be open to the public. He cited restrictions in the Huntington Town Code.

"There it states that it is solely the Supervisor's responsibility to present a budget to the Town Board and the Town Clerk by September 30th," Lupinacci said in the statement. "It is not the Town Board’s role — and frankly it would be improper — to participate in this governmental function that the law specifically mandates be the Supervisor’s responsibility."

Cuthbertson said he was disappointed in Lupinacci because he extended the invitation in the first place.

"Announcing budget meetings should not be a way of him getting a legal education on the open meetings law," Cuthbertson said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cergol said after being uninvited to the department head meetings she gave a memo to Lupinacci requesting the meetings be open to the public. She said soon after she spoke to Town Attorney Nick Ciapetta, who expressed his concerns, and later Lupinacci, who echoed similar concerns about privacy, but they did not reply to her request.

"Show me where the law prohibits Town Board participation if so desired? Cergol said. "Nobody is looking to interfere with the Supervisor attending to his budgetary responsibilities."

Lupinacci took issue with Cergol who said in the news release that participating in early budget discussions would aid her in her first budget process as a town board member.

"The budget process is not designed to help councilmembers become familiar with their role," Lupinacci's statement said. "The budget process is designed to produce an efficient, cost-effective budget that best serves the Town of Huntington and its residents.”

Towns across Long Island are preparing their budgets for the upcoming year and usually present them to the public in October. A public hearing on Huntington's preliminary budget is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Town Hall.