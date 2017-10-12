An Elwood community group says Democratic candidates failed to show up at its candidates debate Wednesday, but the chairwoman of the Huntington Democratic Party said she told them they would not be attending.

Elwood Taxpayers Association said in a news release that Democratic town supervisor candidate and current town board member Tracey Edwards, town board member and candidate Mark Cuthbertson, town board candidate Emily Rogan, Highway Superintendent candidate Kevin Orelli and town board member and candidate for Suffolk County Legislature Susan Berland were “no-shows” for the debate that drew more than 100 people to the Elwood library, organizers said.

Mary Collins, chairwoman of the town Democratic Party said after receiving the invitation for the debate, she contacted the candidates, who all had “other things going on” and would not be able to attend the event.

“That was at least two and half weeks ago,” Collins said. “I spoke with Heather Mammolito and told her no one would be coming.”

Mammolito is the Elwood Taxpayers Association’s secretary, according to information posted on the group’s website. The organization is a nonpartisan civic association founded in 1945. According to its news release, the entire field of candidates for Huntington town supervisor, town board, Suffolk County Legislature and highway superintendent were invited to the annual forum.

Calls to association president Heather Ross were not returned.

Collins said two upcoming meet the candidates nights are scheduled, including a League of Women’s Voter’s event on Oct. 23 at the Harborfields Library. That event is from 7 to 9 p.m. and is to feature candidates for supervisor, town board and superintendent of highways, according to the league’s website. The league will also host a meet the candidates night at Harborfields Library for those running for the Suffolk Legislature.