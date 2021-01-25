A Huntington man faces a murder charge for killing his girlfriend, whose body was found inside their village apartment last week, Suffolk police said Monday night.

Christopher Jackson, 45, of Elm Street, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mareasa Westcott, 47.

Suffolk police officers discovered Westcott's body Jan. 18 after responding to a 911 call for a wellness check. Wescott's landlord had said she hadn't been seen "in several days," police said.

Homicide detectives immediately labeled the death suspicious, but said they were awaiting results of an autopsy. Police did not release additional details Monday night about how Wescott died or why they suspect Jackson.

He will be held overnight at the Suffolk police Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.