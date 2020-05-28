TODAY'S PAPER
89-year-old woman seriously hurt in Huntington crash, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An 89-year-old woman was seriously injured when her husband lost control of the car he was driving and hit a tree in Huntington on Wednesday evening, Suffolk police said.

Richard Scholem, 88, of Huntington, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima east on La Rue Drive around 7:40 p.m., suffered minor injuries in the one-car crash, police said. 

Scholem’s wife, Ann Scholem, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. Her husband is being treated at Huntington Hospital, police said.

The safety of the Nissan will be examined. Anyone who can help the police probe the collision should call: 631-854-8252.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

