An 89-year-old woman was seriously injured when her husband lost control of the car he was driving and hit a tree in Huntington on Wednesday evening, Suffolk police said.

Richard Scholem, 88, of Huntington, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima east on La Rue Drive around 7:40 p.m., suffered minor injuries in the one-car crash, police said.

Scholem’s wife, Ann Scholem, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. Her husband is being treated at Huntington Hospital, police said.

The safety of the Nissan will be examined. Anyone who can help the police probe the collision should call: 631-854-8252.