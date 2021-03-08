Republican nominee appointed Huntington deputy supervisor

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said on Monday he appointed town board member Ed Smyth — who is running in the fall to be Lupinacci's replacement — as deputy supervisor.

The role was previously held by town attorney Nick Ciappetta and pays $1 a year. Lupinacci said the change takes effect immediately.

Lupinacci and Smyth, both Republicans, were elected to their respective seats in 2017.

"I am proud of what Councilman Smyth and I have accomplished together in three short years and we will continue to provide cost-effective, accountable government services to residents and businesses," Lupinacci said.

Town Republicans nominated Smyth for town supervisor after Lupinacci announced last month that he would not be seeking re-election for another four-year term.

"Although largely a ceremonial position, I will assist the Supervisor to re-open Town Hall and provide improved services to our residents," Smyth said.

Lupinacci said he intends to serve the remainder of his term, which ends Dec. 31.

"I want to make that very clear," Lupinacci said. "I’m completing my term."

The duties of deputy supervisor include representing the supervisor when he is not available and serving as a liaison between the supervisor’s office and the town board when necessary.

Lupinacci said the move will ease the demands on Ciappetta’s time as his administration winds down.

"Ed will help support the goals I want to accomplish before the end of the year," Lupinacci said. "He has the time and now the experience to do so."

Smyth, 49, of Lloyd Harbor, is a lifelong resident of Huntington who practices real estate law in downtown Huntington. In November, he unsuccessfully ran for the 5th District state Senate seat.