Historic photos of Huntington's 175-year history

Equipment and training have advanced over the last 175 years, but the pride remains strong with Huntington firefighters young and old.

The Graboski Hook and Ladder Truck, left, arrives at the firehouse in 1910, shortly after the new Graboski Hose Truck, right, which was the department's first motorized piece of fire apparatus.

Chief Abraham Field who became Chief of the Huntington Fire Department in 1895. The Huntington Fire Department will be celebrating its 175th Anniversary of service to the community on Saturday July 28, 2018 with a parade kicking-off at 4pm from Town Hall on Main Street and ending at Fire Headquarters on Leverich Place. The parade will feature firefighters and EMS personnel from the various fire departments and rescue squads from the Town of Huntington and surrounding communities. In addition to the modern day fire apparatus, there will be antique fire trucks including Huntington Fire Department's original hand drawn pumper acquired in 1845.

Firefighters during the 1970s pump water from the Huntington Fire Department's first engine, an 1845 hand pumper acquired from the Flatlands Fire Company of Brooklyn in 1860.

Firehouse on Main Street just west of Stewart Avenue built in 1911, just prior to its completion.

Fireman John Coughlin waits on a fire engine for Huntington FD's turn to run in a tournament.

The Hose Company is seen in front of the firehouse on Wall Street in their new uniforms in 1893.

The landmark Main Street restaurant was destroyed by fire in 1982.

The Engine Company is pictured in front of their new firehouse on Wall Street in 1869.

The Huntington Fire Department chief's car, as seen in the early 1930s.