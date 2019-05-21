The Town of Huntington has approved spending millions to upgrade and improve the Greenlawn and South Huntington Water Districts.

The upgrades come after the board voted unanimously 5-0 in favor of funding the improvements through grants and bonds at the April 16 board meeting.

The Greenlawn Water District will receive $3 million in state grant funding, with another $2.29 million to be financed through bonds.

The South Huntington Water District will receive $3 million in state grant funding, with another $3.2 million to be financed through bonds.

“Funding was approved for critical routine improvements to the South Huntington and Greenlawn Water Districts to keep our drinking water safe and clean," Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said in an emailed statement.

The board also approved other borrowing measures, including a $160,000 bond to purchase two packer trucks for solid waste collection. Councilman Eugene Cook voted no on this bond. He did not return calls for comment.

The board passed a $250,000 bond to improve buildings at the Village Green Complex downtown. Councilman Mark Cuthbertson voted against this bond, and said in a later phone interview he voted against the resolution because the town was spending too much money.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lupinacci supported the "infrastructure improvements at the Village Green Complex, where the Town operates our Senior Center, Adult Day Care and Youth Bureau, and the purchase of two packer truck bodies to replace corroded equipment on refuse trucks purchased in 2007," he said in the statement.

"We also refinanced $7,500,000 in outstanding bonds to save taxpayer money," Lupinacci said. Cook abstained from voting on the resolution to refinance the $7.5 million in bonds.

Two borrowing resolutions that failed to win a supermajority of the board's vote and were not approved were to issue a $400,000 bond for vehicle and equipment acquisition, and to improve recreational courts with a $150,000 bond. Cook and Cuthbertson voted against the two proposals.

"We have to hold the line on some spending items, and we ought to look in this case to not incur more indebtedness," Cuthbertson said about his votes against the bonds. "And this was one way I thought that we might rein in the budget for this coming year."