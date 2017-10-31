Time is running out to use that Halloween costume to help victims of Hurricane Maria.

Huntington Town board member Mark Cuthbertson and the Huntington Human Services Institute are sponsoring a Halloween costume photo contest to benefit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through the international Save the Children organization.

Entrants have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to enter a photo for a chance to win the grand prize of an iPad and $2,500 that will be donated in their name to benefit storm victims. Other prizes include gift cards for food, ice cream and pet items as well as movie tickets and petting zoo passes.

Go to nwsdy.li/huntmaria to enter, choose a category for entry, upload a picture of you in your Halloween costume, add some details about the costume and then get your friends to vote. Voting ends Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

“Each year I host the annual Halloween Parade in Huntington Village, and I thought the parade would be a great way to incorporate a photo contest as a means to help those affected by Hurricane Maria,” Cuthbertson said in an email. “This is a wonderful cause, and it is my hope that this contest will help increase awareness to the ongoing struggles there and help children and families in need.”

The Huntington Human Services Institute is the charitable arm of the department through which the town partners with social service agencies to meet the needs of local residents.

For more information, contact Cuthbertson’s office at 631-351-3171.