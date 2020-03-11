Protesters say Hampton Inn would not fit in downtown Huntington

The Huntington Town Board paved the way for developers to build a Hampton Inn & Suites on Main Street, a proposal that opponents say does not belong in the downtown area.

The board on Tuesday approved a certificate of approval to construct an addition to the proposed 80-room hotel near old town hall. The town’s Historic Preservation Commission previously approved locating the hotel in the historic district and also signed off on the latest renderings of the project.

“Now that this is passed the developers can go get their building permits,” town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said after the town board meeting. “What came in front of us today was about design, it had nothing to do with parking, it was the look of the building.”

Despite advice to stay out of town hall unnecessarily because of coronavirus fears, some residents stayed for hours to speak during the public comment session of the meeting. Many carried signs of protest, such as "PRESERVE Huntington Village, NO!!! HAMPTON INN." They criticized the town for allowing a Hampton Inn after first promising a boutique hotel with 55 rooms. They also said they were worried about parking and how the hotel would fit into the character of the neighborhood.

Town officials in April 2019 announced a public hearing to expand the rooms from 55 to 80, which was approved later that year.

Huntington resident David Benson said he would feel better if the town stuck with the original, smaller plan.

“If they had gone with the original 55 rooms and did the right kind of exterior design and they didn’t sign up with Hampton Inn maybe I could live with it,” Benson said. “Hampton Inn is just the wrong image for Huntington."

Developers Rosario C. Cassata and George Tsunis said last month they signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to have the former town hall building on Main Street and Stewart Avenue carry the Hampton Inn name.

The $24 million project was awarded $2.8 million in tax breaks by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency last month.

The tax breaks include $1.8 million off property taxes for 15 years, or a savings of 33%.