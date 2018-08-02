TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington handicap parking program adds five

Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13.

Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By DEBORAH S. MORRIS deborah.morris@newsday.com
The Huntington Town Board has appointed five new volunteers to its Handicapped Parking Enforcement Program.

James Bileci, Russell Harris, Robert Finnan, Philip Cole and Thomas Lucca will join the team that patrols area parking lots in search of drivers who park illegally in handicap spaces.

The Handicapped Parking Enforcement Program was started in 1982. The volunteers are tasked with identifying and photographing cars parked in designated handicap spaces without a disability permit and reporting the violations to the town’s public safety department.

The new members were appointed on a 5-0 vote at the July 17 town board meeting.

