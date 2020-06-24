A preliminary investigation determined that a man found hanging from a tree in Huntington earlier this week died by suicide, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said at a news conference Wednesday where community leaders said they agreed with the police findings.

Hart's announcement echoed a statement from police Monday, after the man was discovered in Peter A. Nelson Park. Widespread speculation on social media describing the victim as a black man and suggestions the death was a lynching led Hart to hold the news conference to reiterate the findings in an "extremely tense time" nationwide, she said."

“While our department has a policy that we do not comment on suicides, we feel that it is important to calm community leaders and the community themselves with accurate information,” Hart said outside the 2nd Precinct, where she was joined by community and religious leaders as well as Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci and 2nd Precinct Insp. William Scrimaas.

Hart said she was confident in the initial findings. A final cause of death awaits the results of a full autopsy and a toxicology report, she said, adding that the man's family believes he took his own life.

Hart declined to release the man’s age or race.

The Rev. Larry Jennings, of Huntington's Bethel AME church, said he wanted to show the African American community that its faith leaders agree with the police’s findings, given heated nationwide discussion about race since the May death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Since then, the deaths of six black people found hanging from trees across the country have sparked questions, although all were determined to be suicides. In some cases, relatives of the deceased have questioned authorities' findings.

“We want to let the community know we are engaged and involved to make sure due diligence is being done,” Jennings said. “Hearing it with the support of faith leaders will make more of an impact.”

Hart said a witness saw the man riding a bicycle to the park Monday and a four-foot high, 55-gallon drum was found at the scene near the tree.

Police received a 911 call just after 7 a.m. Monday from the man's family reporting him missing. The caller told police relatives found a suicide note, the man's ID and a cellphone at his home, police said. A jogger first notified police of the body at the Oakwood Road park at 7:21 a.m., authorities said.

Hart said evidence recovered at the scene and the victim's home, including the note explaining his actions, indicated he died by suicide.

“The man had a note in his pocket identifying himself and providing his address and his wife’s name and phone number,” Hart said.