Shellfish sanctuary to help clean Huntington waters

A state-funded shellfish sanctuary will be established in Huntington Harbor to help clean the water.

The Huntington Town Board voted to enter into an agreement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to establish a sanctuary for adult and juvenile clams.

“This is a brand-new program that establishes shellfish sanctuary areas to act as a filtration system to ensure our waterways are safe, clean and provide for a healthy environment — harvesting of these clams is prohibited by law,” town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said.

The town will be paid $30,000 to cover the cost of dispersing the shellfish under the state's Long Island Shellfish Restoration Project. A maritime services vessel and associated staff will be used to disperse the shellfish in areas designated by the DEC.

The restoration project has established other shellfish sanctuary sites in Bellport Bay, Huntington Harbor, Shinnecock Bay, South Oyster Bay and Hempstead Bay, according to the DEC website. In addition to working with municipalities, the DEC is collaborating with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Stony Brook University, local businesses, and volunteer organizations to produce, plant, and monitor shellfish and water quality enhancement throughout the project.

According to the state DEC website, the restoration project aims to provide biological and environmental information on shellfish growth, survival and spawning success, and to monitor the effect on water quality, phytoplankton uptake and filtration and nitrogen cycling and removal. The results of the project will guide and support the success of future restoration efforts on Long Island, the website said.

The shellfish are provided by third parties through the DEC and will be delivered to the town. Town officials said once a contract is signed, a planting schedule will be created.