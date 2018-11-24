Huntington Holiday Parade

TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington kicked off the holiday season with their 9th Annual Holiday Parade, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Spectators watch as Huntington kicked off the holiday season with their 9th Annual Holiday Parade, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Young dancers help kick off the holiday season at the start of Huntington's 9th Annual Holiday Parade, on Main Street, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

A foam machine made the street festive as Huntington kicked off the holiday season with their 9th Annual Holiday Parade, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Spectators watch as Huntington kicked off the holiday season with their 9th Annual Holiday Parade, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Firefighters wave from atop their trucks as they make their way through Huntington's 9th Annual Holiday Parade, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Jessica Conforti of Northport watches Huntington's 9th Annual Holiday Parade, Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018.

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

