TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Political flag stuck on Huntington lighthouse removed, officials say

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society posted this image

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society posted this image on Facebook, indicating where a "political flag" had been attached to the lighthouse.     Credit: Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society says someone broke into the Huntington lighthouse, attached a "political flag" from the tower and jammed the door, but the flag — later identified as a campaign banner supporting President Donald Trump — was subsequently removed.

The society posted a picture on its Facebook page Saturday and circled in red where the banner was hung. The exact lettering could not be read from those images, but subsequent close-up images that circulated on social media showed the banner displayed the president's last name in bold white letters.

“We do not allow political events, fundraisers regardless of party and would never permit any political flags to hang from our landmark which is enjoyed by everyone,” according to a statement by the preservation society. “Law enforcement has been notified and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Suffolk County Police says when they arrived on scene, the flag was removed. Police are investigating.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Brother Thomas Cleary, president of Chaminade High School Surviving LI Catholic schools aim for full September start
Myrtle Pollard helped establish a college fund at Retired teacher from Westbury dies at 80 of coronavirus, family says
Wearing masks and constant hand-washing are two good In protecting against COVID-19, sometimes the skin suffers
Jeffrey Barton, who is the caregiver of his Family, friends butt heads over masks, social distancing
The Garden City Whole Foods, seen in an Whole Foods bringing 2 new stores to Long Island
Actress Olivia de Havilland in February 1963. Olivia De Havilland performed on stage in East Hampton
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search