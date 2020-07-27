The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society says someone broke into the Huntington lighthouse, attached a "political flag" from the tower and jammed the door, but the flag — later identified as a campaign banner supporting President Donald Trump — was subsequently removed.

The society posted a picture on its Facebook page Saturday and circled in red where the banner was hung. The exact lettering could not be read from those images, but subsequent close-up images that circulated on social media showed the banner displayed the president's last name in bold white letters.

“We do not allow political events, fundraisers regardless of party and would never permit any political flags to hang from our landmark which is enjoyed by everyone,” according to a statement by the preservation society. “Law enforcement has been notified and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Suffolk County Police says when they arrived on scene, the flag was removed. Police are investigating.