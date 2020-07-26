TODAY'S PAPER
Political flag stuck on Huntington lighthouse removed, officials say

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society posted this image on Facebook, indicating where a "political flag" had been attached to the lighthouse.     Credit: Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society says someone broke into the Huntington lighthouse, attached a political flag from the tower and jammed the door, but the flag was subsequently removed.

The society posted a picture on its Facebook page Saturday and circled in red where the flag is hung, but the exact lettering could not be read.

“We do not allow political events, fundraisers regardless of party and would never permit any political flags to hang from our landmark which is enjoyed by everyone,” according to a statement by the preservation society. “Law enforcement has been notified and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Suffolk County Police says when they arrived on scene, the flag was removed. Police are investigating.

