TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington lowers some weekday fees at golf course

Town of Huntington's Crab Meadow course is seen

Town of Huntington's Crab Meadow course is seen on April 27, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / Jim Peppler

By SOPHIA CHANG sophia.chang@newsday.com
Print

The town of Huntington is changing its fee structure at Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, nonresidents will now pay $29 for tee time while seniors and disabled persons will pay $21. This is a reduction from the $46 that nonresidents paid for tee times during that period and matches the rates that residents pay with the town golf card. Town residents without the golf card are also eligible for the reduced rates.

“It’s one of several creative revenue-producing measures the Town is working on,” said Supervisor Chad Lupinacci in a release.

The new pricing model will remain in effect for the next few months, said Greg Wagner, director of parks and recreation.

For more information, contact the course at (631) 757-8800 or visit crabmeadow.com.

By SOPHIA CHANG sophia.chang@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Jakwan Keller, who admitted firing the shot that Man who fired shot that killed girl gets 5 to 15 years
Linda and Edward Mangano outside federal court in Prosecutors intend to retry Mangano case
Crab Meadow Beach in Northport on Monday, July Officials advise no bathing at 63 Suffolk beaches
Davina Williams, 35, of Selden, was charged with Police: DWI charge for mom after crash with child
A soon to be retired service revolver hangs NYPD says final goodbye to revolvers
Attendees show off their patriotism during last year's LI parade to put Hispanic heritage on display