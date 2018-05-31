The town of Huntington is changing its fee structure at Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, nonresidents will now pay $29 for tee time while seniors and disabled persons will pay $21. This is a reduction from the $46 that nonresidents paid for tee times during that period and matches the rates that residents pay with the town golf card. Town residents without the golf card are also eligible for the reduced rates.

“It’s one of several creative revenue-producing measures the Town is working on,” said Supervisor Chad Lupinacci in a release.

The new pricing model will remain in effect for the next few months, said Greg Wagner, director of parks and recreation.

For more information, contact the course at (631) 757-8800 or visit crabmeadow.com.