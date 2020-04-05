A Huntington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Greenlawn Saturday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Albert Mantaring, 60, was driving a 2002 Subaru Legacy SUV north at about 5:05 p.m. on Manor Road North, near the intersection of Clay Pitts Road, when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to police. Mantaring was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.