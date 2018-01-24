Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci has continued with the tradition of displaying officials’ names on municipal signs in parks and at town facilities.

Bucking a growing trend on Long Island to stop the practice, new signs recently went up around Huntington with the names of the new town board officials.

After Tuesday night’s town board meeting, Lupinacci said having the names offers transparency and access.

“As a government professor, I always think it’s good when constituents know who their elected officials are,” Lupinacci said. “I look at it so they know who to contact if they see litter in the park or damage to a fence.”

Lupinacci teaches at Farmingdale State and St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

He was elected in November and is the first new supervisor in Huntington in 24 years.

The names of former Supervisor Frank Petrone and other elected officials were displayed on signs in past administrations.

At least eight Long Island town or city leaders recently started adopting or considering a policy of no names on signs other than that of the town and the facility, basing their decisions on finances and appeals to principle.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in her campaign last year called the practice a “thoughtless exercise in vanity.”

Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, who is the first new Smithtown supervisor in four decades, this month said he wanted to end the practice, as did Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke and Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

Representatives for Babylon, North Hempstead and Suffolk County said those municipalities printed elected officials’ names on signs.