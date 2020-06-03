Huntington restaurant owner apologizes to protesters

Day two of peaceful protests in Huntington came with a twist.

Demonstrators Wednesday showed up in front of Pancho Villa’s Restaurant to protest racist remarks posted on Facebook Monday by the owner of Tutto Pazzo restaurant that also featured Augie Abbatiello Jr., owner of Pancho Villa’s.

Abbatiello met with protesters Wednesday to apologize, saying he wants to do better. He set up a table with candy and other snacks, plus boxed and bottled water. He maintains he did not realize what Tutto Pazzo owner Luigi Petrone was saying in the video, but that it was no excuse.

“I denounce everything Louie said on the video,” he said. “I should have spoken out earlier but I’m here for the community, I apologize.”

On Monday as the marchers made up of mostly young people from Huntington peacefully marched along New York Avenue to bring attention to police brutality, Petrone warned business owners to “be careful” and called the protesters, “punks” and “little animals, savages.” He also said, “a bunch of us,” were going to throw watermelons at them.

Protesters on Tuesday placed watermelons in front of Tutto Pazzo as part of their protest Wednesday, there was a cacophony of car horns blown in support of the demonstration. Shouts of “Say his name; which one?”, “No justice, no peace" and the now ubiquitous “Black Lives Matter” were heard.

The only audible remarks against the protesters came from a white man driving by in a black BMW who called out his window for the “racist” protesters to leave town. Later, an elderly white man bumped into a white woman on the sidewalk as she held a sign urging equality. The man then stood face to face with the protester before other protesters and a police officer intervened.

Brian Burke, 34, of Centerport, said he was unhappy about the unnecessary and unsolicited hate that he saw in the Facebook post and wanted to come to show he stands against inequality.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I just hope the little bit I do by being here shows that I stand with my sisters and brothers of color because we need a change,” he said. “As a white male I’ve been born and gone through life with opportunities that others that sometimes don’t have and being here, I hope it adds in a positive way to this movement.”