TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington eliminates payment plan for parking tickets

Huntington Town now requires parking tickets to be

Huntington Town now requires parking tickets to be paid in full. Credit: Steve Pfost

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Huntington Town will now require full payment of outstanding penalties, fines or fees owed related to all parking violations, administrative fees, plus immobilization, towing and storage charges.

The Town Board voted to omit a payment plan that had been in place allowing payment of parking violations over time.

Town officials said the changes strengthen the town’s ability to deter parking violations and recover costs of vehicle immobilization.

Vehicle immobilization is impounding or incapacitating a vehicle without consent of the owner.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said it’s a way for the town to recoup money it’s owed.

“Administratively it was hard to collect the revenue if you had a payment plan,” Lupinacci said. “A lot of times people wouldn’t continue to pay the plan, so we’re asking to remove the payment plan and be paid upfront.”

Town officials said sometimes people take years to pay the town back for parking violations. Last year the town was owed $1.8 million from almost 5,000 unpaid parking summonses and penalties.

The measure was approved 3-2 at the Feb. 11 Town Board meeting. Town Board members Mark Cuthbertson and Joan Cergol both voted no.

“I could not support a measure that places such a difficult hardship on our residents,” Cergol said. “Our families in suburbia highly depend on their cars to get to work, feed their families and escape from or respond to emergency."

"If banks and other creditors can see fit to offer payment plans for people having a hard time keeping up with their bills, so too can the Town of Huntington,” she said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County has skirmished in court with the Court: Nassau must reimburse town millions of dollars in garbage-tax dispute
Raeann Mariella, 26, of Patchogue, holds a 2015 Disruptions feared from expansion of travel restrictions
The most popular interests of residents responding on Amityville hints at master plan with new interactive website
Anthony Garrett, a driver with Big Brothers Big Town law would require permits, restrict sites for clothing donation bins
Another gorgeous day at Robert Moses State Park Which state park did LIers love the most in 2019?
A bulldozer with a grapple moves pipe into Schumer knocks plan to move dredges from LI to Florida
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search