A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday night in a crash in Huntington, police said.

Daryl Sair, 34, of Huntington Station, was crossing New York Avenue from east to west shortly before 11:30 p.m. when a 2006 Toyota RAV 4 struck him, Suffolk County police said in a news release Saturday.

The SUV, driven by Nicolas Baldanza, 21, of Huntington, was traveling south on New York Avenue near Fairmount Street, police said.

Sair was taken to Huntington Hospital in serious condition, police said. No further information on his condition was available Saturday morning.

Baldanza remained at the scene and was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing. No charges had been filed by Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.