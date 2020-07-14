Demolition makes way for office at historic Huntington corner

After years of delays, plans are moving forward on construction of a medical building at the historic corner of Route 25A and Park Avenue in Huntington.

A former gas station, deli and sheds on the property were recently demolished in anticipation of the start of construction of a one-story, 10,000-square-foot office building.

The project’s developer Deer Park-based Dominick Mavellia said he’s excited that the pace is picking up on the project.

“A lot of time and effort was extended to the community to get the building right and to build something that’s a circa 18th century period building that will fit in with all the historic houses in the community,” he said.

In April 1790, George Washington stopped at the site — then known as Platt's Tavern — to thank residents who supported patriots during the American Revolution.

The parcel sits in a historic district where homes are required to have a specific aesthetic.

First proposed in 2015, the original plan was for a 3,000-square-foot urgent-care facility and a 7,000-square-foot building that would be leased by North Shore-LIJ with parking in the front on the 1.06-acre lot on the northeast corner.

Local historians and members of the Old Huntington Green Historic District objected over the proposed size and style of the buildings and wanted to offer input on the look of the complex, and the project was delayed.

Over the ensuing years, Mavellia, owner of Wharton Pryce Realty Company Inc., worked with the community and agreed to covenants and restrictions on the site that would bar a drive-through restaurant or convenience store. He also committed to having the building fit the district’s historic character.

In September 2018, the town board voted 4-1 to approve an application to change the site’s zoning to allow for a one-story medical office building.

The planning board gave the project conditional site plan approval in July 2019. That approval requires an archaeologist to be on site during excavation for the foundation of the building in order to secure any items found that may be of historical interest.

Mavellia still needs to go back to the town’s planning board for approval of the architectural drawings under rules governing construction in historic districts, town officials said.

Also in July 2019, the town board approved a contract for connection to the sewer system. Mavellia promised to run a sewer line about 230 feet south of his property on Park Avenue to tie into the main sewer line and connect some of the historic houses.

The contract has not yet been executed, but all nearby residents have signed a letter of intent to connect to the sewer district, town officials said.

Mavellia has not yet announced a tenant.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said Mavellia's building will be an added benefit to the community.

“This is a timely aesthetic improvement for this highly visible corner, and it will be sure to provide much-needed services for Huntingtonians for years to come," he said.