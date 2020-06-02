Huntington restaurant owner under fire over racist remarks

A Huntington restaurant owner is coming under fire for racist comments he made as protesters peacefully marched on New York Avenue in opposition to police brutality on Monday.

Luigi Petrone, owner of Tutto Pazzo on New York Avenue, went live on Facebook as he walked down the street with Augie Abbatiello, owner of Pancho Villa Mexican restaurant, and denigrated the protesters.

As the marchers headed down the street, Petrone warned business owners to “be careful” and called the protesters — who were mostly young local people — “punks” and “little animals, savages.”

“We don’t joke around alright, they knew they come into Huntington they’d have a problem, all of them,” Petrone said. “They came in and they came out, they saw a bunch of us with a bunch of watermelons we were going to throw at them.”

He also mocked Huntington Station, saying they looked like they came from the Big H shopping center area on buses. The Big H shopping center is in Huntington Station.

Huntington-based lawyer Chris Cassar, who is representing Petrone, said he was working on a statement about his client's post. Petrone had posted an apology on Facebook, but later took it down.

Abbatiello could not be reached for comment, but apologized in a Facebook post saying he was not aware of what Petrone was saying.

NAACP regional director and former Huntington Town Board member Tracey Edwards said she was upset.

She demanded on her Facebook page a public apology from Petrone.

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said there's no place for racism in the town or anywhere in our nation.

“Yesterday's comments, from one individual, are not reflective of the sentiments of the vast majority of residents and business owners across the Town of Huntington,” he said. “Yesterday, in Huntington village, we had a diverse group of about 100 residents peacefully protest the unjust tragedy in Minneapolis, who then made their way to Huntington Town Hall and kneeled on Veterans Plaza, around the flagpole, in a moment of silence for George Floyd. They respected the monuments to our veterans. They respected our local businesses.”