A 61-year-old man was seriously injured Friday when he was struck by a Town of Huntington sanitation truck on New York Avenue in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk police.

The pedestrian, Guillermo Ramirez of Huntington Station, was transported via Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the truck was travelling southbound on New York Avenue, at the intersection of West 11th Street, when it struck Ramirez in the road at approximately 7:40 p.m.

The truck driver was not injured, police said.

No charges have been filed, police said.