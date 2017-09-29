Town of Huntington officials said they have no plans — and won’t consider — removing the Christopher Columbus statue that has served as a gateway to downtown Huntington for more than 40 years.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), Suffolk Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport), Huntington Supervisor Frank P. Petrone, town board member Mark Cuthbertson and veterans and Italian-American groups made the announcement Friday at the statue, which stands at the intersection of Main Street and Lawrence Hill Road.

The officials said they felt the need to make a statement in light of calls elsewhere in the region and nationwide that Columbus statues be removed from public view because of the 15th-century explorer’s actions after landing in the Bahamas and what is now Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

“Christopher Columbus is a symbol for the positive contributions Italian-Americans have made to this country for more than 500 years, and removing this representation of Italian-American pride would be a slap at all of the Americans of Italian extraction who have made our country what it is today,” Petrone said during a news conference at the statue.

Historians credit Columbus’ discoveries to enlarging the world and starting a new age of exploration, but also point out his poor treatment of indigenous peoples.

