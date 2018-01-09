Town of Huntington officials and the State Department of Environmental Conservation have begun a conditional shellfish harvesting program in a previously uncertified portion of Centerport Harbor, town officials said.

The program began Dec. 15 and will continue until April 20. Shellfishing will be permitted in the area when daily rainfall does not exceed 0.3 inch for seven consecutive days, town officials said in a news release.

Also, the two sewage pump stations near the Mill Pond in Centerport must have no malfunctions that could discharge less than fully treated sewage into the Mill Pond. The area will remain open until the next day that an 0.3 inch rainfall is recorded, town officials said.

The area covers a portion of Centerport Harbor bounded on the north by a line that extends from the Huntington Beach Community Association on the west to the Centerport Beach windsurfing center on the east, and bounded on the south by a line that extends from the northeastern corner of the garage serving 1 Harding Ct., on the west side, to the lighthouse-like structure near the shoreline of the property at 16 Keith Ct., on the east side.

Anyone who wants to harvest shellfish in the area can call the town at 631-351-3256 after 7:30 a.m. to see if the waters are certified for that day, town officials said.