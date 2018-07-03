Huntington’s first spray park is set to open next week.

The Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park spouts into operation at Elwood Park on Cuba Hill Road and will be unveiled during a grand opening ceremony July 11.

“It’s a place where people can go to cool off, to have fun and at the same time it’s honoring one of our heroes from the area," Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said Monday.

The park will feature all push-button technology for efficient water use, and the spray water runoff will be collected and reused for field irrigation at Elwood Park, town officials said.

The park is 4,900 square feet in area with 2,500 square feet of active play features.

The park is named in memory of Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, a New York City Police officer who lived nearby. Tuozzolo, a father of two, was fatally shot in November 2016 while responding to a 911 call in the Bronx. He and his wife, Lisa, lived in Greenlawn for about nine years, close to where the spray park was built.

Town officials said previously that the park was not to exceed $380,000, but Monday they said they were unable to provide updated project costs. Funding is from three sources: the town Environmental Open Space and Park Fund Review Advisory Committee Park Improvement Fund; the Neighborhood Parks Fund; and a park improvement payment for community benefit from The Engel Burman Group, the Garden City-based developer of The Seasons at Elwood age-restricted condos on Elwood Road.

Official hours for the park will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Because this year’s planned playground camp is being held at Elwood Park, spray park hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 10.

The park is open to children 13 and younger accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must show a town resident recreation photo ID that may be purchased at Town Hall in the parks and recreation department, Room 103, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 631-351-3089.

Recreation ID cards can also be purchased at the Dix Hills Ice Rink. For more information about that option, residents can call 631-462-5883.

Those who have a daily picnic permit may also use the spray park. This summer, nonresidents can go into the spray park if they are accompanied by a resident with a recreation ID card, Lupinacci said.

Huntington's second spray park is planned for Manor Field in Huntington Station by the James D. Conte Center on Fifth Street, and is to open next year.