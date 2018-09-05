Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington spray park reopens till Friday

The Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park at

The Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park at Elwood Park on Cuba Hill Road, is Huntington Town's first spray park. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By PATRICIA KITCHEN patricia.kitchen@newsday.com
Print

Given the warm, muggy weather conditions, Town of Huntington residents are getting an unexpected chance to frolic and cool off a bit.

Town officials announced Wednesday the temporary reopening of the Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park in Elwood because of the high temperatures forecast until Friday.

The park opened Wednesday. Its temporary hours Thursday and Friday are from noon to 6 p.m. A lack of staffing means the park will be closed on the weekend, the release stated.

As for town beaches, they’ll remain closed because of a lack of available lifeguards.

Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures Thursday were to warm up to the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid-90s given the humidity, the National Weather Service reported. Chances of showers and thunderstorms are also in the picture for the afternoon, the weather service said.

Friday sees a dip in temperatures, with highs around the mid- to upper 70s.

