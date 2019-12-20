A bicyclist was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle Friday night in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

A 2015 Nissan Rogue going south on Route 110 at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike hit the bicyclist around 6:50 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Dominick Amorosa, 48, of East Northport, was not injured. The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8252.