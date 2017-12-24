TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Toys of Hope annual gift giveaway provides toys and shoes

The Huntington Station effort, in conjunction with The American Giving Project, is in its 24th year of giving away hundreds of items, organizers say.

Sarah and Elijah Robinson, 10 of Uniondale, join

Sarah and Elijah Robinson, 10 of Uniondale, join with others selecting presents donated by Toys of Hope in Huntington Station, Dec. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Valerie Bauman valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Families lined up early Sunday for the 24th annual Christmas Eve gift giveaway hosted by Huntington Station-based Toys of Hope and The American Giving Project.

“This event is all about the families that have been forgotten,” said Melissa Doktofsky, founder of the volunteer-operated nonprofit. “We don’t say no to anyone.”

Those who arrived early for the three-hour event waited their turns in the cold to select gifts from among the new toys, shoes and household goods that had been donated.

Elijah Robinson, 10, of Uniondale, was first in line for his second year at the toy giveaway.

“He’s very, very excited for Christmas,” his mother, Sarah Robinson, said. “Normally we would not have this opportunity to get some gifts because I’ve been out of work. Because of this great charitable contribution from Toys of Hope, we are very, very thankful . . . for helping us out this season to put a smile not just on my kid’s face, but I’m sure many kids’ faces.”

Elijah last year received a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and a remote control car at the Toys of Hope giveaway. He said he played with both often over the past year and would donate those toys to charity now.

He said his Christmas wish was “just to be with my family,” adding his first choice for a toy would be a Nintendo Switch.

“But it’s OK if I don’t get one,” he said.

Valerie Bauman is in her third year covering Huntington for Newsday, including town and village governments and local school districts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump turns to talk to the Trump continues criticism of FBI in tweets
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola. Data: Nassau STAR errors benefit school taxpayers
Daniel Coppolo, charged in connection with hit-and-run that Suspect dragged woman in hit-and-run, DA says
A van and a taxi cab collided at Official: 3 hurt after taxi and van collide
Two students in the Huntington school district trudge Push is on for flexibility in class time, school calendars
Santa Claus, aka Cliff Skudin, an owner of Christmas Eve to be seasonable, forecasters say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE