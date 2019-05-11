Two men were injured, one seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Station on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Rogues Path and Lodge Avenue, police said.

Aleen Sevadjian, 32, of Wantagh, was driving a 2018 Honda CR-V west on East Rogues Path and was waiting to make a left turn onto Lodge Avenue when he was rear-ended by a 1999 Ford F-550 driven by Josue Menjivacruz, 21, of Glen Cove, police said.

Menjivacruz was airlifted by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Sevadjian was taken by ambulance to Huntington Hospital. Police said Sevadjian’s injuries were minor.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.