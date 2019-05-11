TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Two drivers injured in rear-end crash in Huntington Station, police say

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Rogues Path and Lodge Avenue, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Two men were injured, one seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Station on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Rogues Path and Lodge Avenue, police said.

Aleen Sevadjian, 32, of Wantagh, was driving a 2018 Honda CR-V west on East Rogues Path and was waiting to make a left turn onto Lodge Avenue when he was rear-ended by a 1999 Ford F-550 driven by Josue Menjivacruz, 21, of Glen Cove, police said.

Menjivacruz was airlifted by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Sevadjian was taken by ambulance to Huntington Hospital. Police said Sevadjian’s injuries were minor.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A Suffolk County police officer was injured in Suffolk PD: Officer injured in two-car crash
Residents gather on May 11, 2019 at the LI vigil remembers victims of opioid overdoses
A look at the forecast for May 12, Forecast: Dry day before soggy Mother's Day
Five female members were recently elected to the LI junior firefighters named NY youth group of the year
Medal given out during the 10th annual Christian Lax tourney honors boy's memory, pays it forward
On Saturday, Melinda Constantine of Westbury celebrates with Mother's Day miracle: Mom's first physical activity with son
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search