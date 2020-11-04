$400G sidewalk project approved for Huntington Station

Sidewalks are coming next spring to a stretch of Depot Road in Huntington Station.

The town board approved spending up to $410,000 in Environmental Open Space and Park Improvement Funds to build the sidewalks.

"This project continues our improvements and revitalization of Huntington Station," town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. "It ensures area residents can safely walk along and ride bicycles on Depot Road."

The concrete sidewalks, curbs, aprons, ADA-compliant ramps and catch basins will be on the south side of Depot Road between Vondran Street and Brompton Place.

Lupinacci said the improvements also provide safer walking access to Depot Road Richard W. Holst Park on East 20th Street.

Longtime Huntington Station resident James McGoldrick said residents have been asking for the sidewalks since the previous administration.

"The community is ecstatic. When it’s finished it’s going to be nice and most importantly safe," McGoldrick said.

He said that area of Depot Road is especially challenging because of the way the street is laid out.

"The curves in the road make safety an issue," McGoldrick said. "There’s a lot of speeding, so this will be a great improvement to the community."

The sidewalks, which are expected to be installed next spring, continue improvement work along Depot Road done in May 2016 and in April and October 2017, town officials said. Those upgrades included ADA-compliant ramps, catch basins and aprons north and south of the upcoming sidewalk project.

In 2019, the town board approved a right of way survey to design a complement of improvements to Depot Road, including curbs and sidewalks, town officials said.

All of the improvements together "create synergy and continuity toward enhanced pedestrian safety," town officials said. Lupinacci also pointed out the project moves the town closer to the goal of the Huntington Comprehensive Plan, which calls for improved pedestrian linkage, improvement in the appearance of a neighborhood location, harmonize surrounding community infrastructure, and enhance the safety and health of a neighborhood.

The comprehensive plan articulates a vision of Huntington based on extensive citizen input during the planning process.

The board voted 5-0 at its Oct. 20 meeting to approve funding for the new Depot Road sidewalks.