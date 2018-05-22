The developer of a $21 million mixed-use project in Huntington Station has revised the unit mix of apartments once again after discussions with town officials and feedback from the community.

The Gateway Project, a 61,000-square-foot building at 1000-1026 New York Ave., will now “most likely” include 11 studios and 55 one-bedrooms, said Gregory DeRosa, president of G2D Development, the lead developer on the project.

DeRosa said earlier this month the mix would be 45 one-bedroom, 11 studio and 10 two-bedroom apartments, to which some in the community balked. Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci also said at the time that any deviation from the original plan would be reviewed. The original plan called for 33 studio apartments and 33 one-bedroom units.

“It’s a meet in the middle,” DeRosa said. “Originally we wanted to put 10 two-bedrooms but not only was the town apprehensive about it but the community was as well, so we met in the middle and increased the ones, which are in high demand.”

However, DeRosa earlier this month said he proposed more two-bedrooms because they were in demand, could command higher rent and would help offset labor costs. He said he is working toward getting union participation even though it is not mandated.

“We’re working with the unions and we’ll see where the numbers come in,” DeRosa said. “We’ll be opening it up for union participation and we’re welcoming it and working with them to try to find the right balance and get them involved.”

Lupinacci supports the revision.

“Considering the community’s concerns about the impact two-bedroom units would have on the school district, moving back to one-bedroom units is more in line with what had originally been submitted to the Town,” Lupinacci said in an email.