Part of LIRR parking garage to be closed 4-6 weeks

The Huntington Station LIRR station on Nov. 23,

The Huntington Station LIRR station on Nov. 23, 2012. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By JOHN ASBURY john.asbury@newsday.com
TOHUNT180531 - Huntington Town officials will close a portion of the Long Island Rail Road parking garage in Huntington Station starting June 11 for a waterproofing project.

The town is waterproofing the second level of the concrete parking deck at the south parking garage. The work will include the three stairwells and construction to replace cove joints and new pavement markings. The work will include the western half of parking Level 2, including eight handicapped-accessible parking stalls, a portion of the Level 2 ramp, the ramp from Level 2 to Level 3 and all three stairwells from the ground level to the fifth level.

The garage will remain open for other traffic in areas unaffected. The work is expected to take four to six weeks.

