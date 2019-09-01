TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in Huntington Station after running red light, police say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A Greenlawn man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Huntington Station in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

Gerson Mendez-Cruz, 20, was pronounced dead after being transported to Huntingon Hospital Sunday with serious injuries following the 3:30 a.m. crash.

Police said Mendez-Cruz drove his motorcycle through a red light at the intersection of Melville Road while traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike. He collided with a for-hire Uber vehicle that had been travelling northbound on Melville Road, police said.

A female passenger in the Uber was taken to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Uber was not injured, police said.

Police said they impounded both vehicles for safety checks.  

