TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Police investigating death of man found in Huntington Station playground

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a Huntington Station apartment complex playground Friday morning.        

Officers from the Second Precinct responded to a playground at the Whitman Village Apartment Complex on Lowndes Avenue shortly after noon following a 911 report of an unconscious man on the ground.

The man, 54, who lives near the playground, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

An employee of Southside Hospital in Bay Shore Hospital parts ways with employee over racist online posts
Ward Melville High School senior Destiny Sanchez will No proms. Drive-by graduations. Now, uncertainty for recent grads heading to college.
Sign saying no services due to coronavirus is Judge: NYS wrong to restrict religious gatherings while allowing protests
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a joint travel Cuomo: NY discussing quarantine enforcement with airlines
Firefighters battle a five-alarm blaze at on Cutter Officials: Great Neck Plaza stores destroyed in fire
Swezey's Harts Cove Marina offers boaters a travelift Coast Guard warns not to mix alcohol and water activities
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search