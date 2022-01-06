TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington Station rally marks first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection

About 50 people joined a rally organized by

About 50 people joined a rally organized by the League of Women Voters of Huntington in Huntington Station Thursday. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Saving American democracy by protecting the vote was the message at a rally in Huntington Station Thursday, marking the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The rally, "Peace at the Polls; A Vigil for Democracy," was held on the corner of Jericho Turnpike and Route 110 and was organized by the League of Women Voters of Huntington.

"We’re very big on educating people, we go into high schools, colleges, naturalizations ceremonies and register people to vote, every chance we get to let people know the importance of voting," said Lizbeth Thalheimer, chapter president. "We picked today because it’s a day of remembrance; it was today [a year ago] that people attacked the Capitol and tried to stop our democratic process."

Last year thousands of supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol angry over the results of the presidential election.

The aim of the rally was to advocate for federal legislation that protects voting rights, specifically the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, The Freedom to Vote Act and The Protecting Our Democracy Act, organizers said.

About 50 people joined the League in the two-hour event that received scattered support from motorists driving by and honking in support. Attendees held signs aloft including ones that said, "Every Vote Must Count in a Democracy" and "Creating A More Perfect Democracy."

The League of Women Voters of Huntington is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy, organizers said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

Predicted snowfall amounts for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
Forecast: LI to wake up to four to six inches of snow Friday morning
Children between the ages of 12 and 15
CDC: Anyone ages 12-17 should get COVID-19 booster
Goats at Goodale Farms in Riverhead chomp down
These hungry goats and llamas at LI farms would love to feed on live Christmas trees
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, in Mineola Thursday,
Blakeman signs order giving public schools option to mandate masks
Jon Kaiman speaks during an interview with Newsday
Kaiman declares run for Suozzi's congressional seat
The Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Westbury is pictured
DEC requests years of records from Covanta
Didn’t find what you were looking for?