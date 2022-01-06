Saving American democracy by protecting the vote was the message at a rally in Huntington Station Thursday, marking the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The rally, "Peace at the Polls; A Vigil for Democracy," was held on the corner of Jericho Turnpike and Route 110 and was organized by the League of Women Voters of Huntington.

"We’re very big on educating people, we go into high schools, colleges, naturalizations ceremonies and register people to vote, every chance we get to let people know the importance of voting," said Lizbeth Thalheimer, chapter president. "We picked today because it’s a day of remembrance; it was today [a year ago] that people attacked the Capitol and tried to stop our democratic process."

Last year thousands of supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol angry over the results of the presidential election.

The aim of the rally was to advocate for federal legislation that protects voting rights, specifically the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, The Freedom to Vote Act and The Protecting Our Democracy Act, organizers said.

About 50 people joined the League in the two-hour event that received scattered support from motorists driving by and honking in support. Attendees held signs aloft including ones that said, "Every Vote Must Count in a Democracy" and "Creating A More Perfect Democracy."

The League of Women Voters of Huntington is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy, organizers said.

