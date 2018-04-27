A partner in an effort to revitalize Huntington Station received the Suffolk County IDA’s preliminary approval for $2.6 million in tax breaks over 15 years for a project planned on New York Avenue.

The tax breaks are for a $21 million development at 1000-1026 New York Ave. to be built by Huntington-based JDJ Gateway JV, LLC. The project is part of the plan proposed for Huntington Station by Plainview-based Renaissance Downtowns at Huntington Station LLC, the hamlet’s master developer.

JDJ Gateway JV has partnered with Renaissance to complete the project that is to include a 61,000-square-foot mixed-use building with 66 rental apartments, including 45 one-bedroom, 11 studios and 10 two-bedroom residences. Developers also have proposed about 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail, restaurant and commercial office space and associated parking.

An existing 11,000-square-foot building will be demolished.

The Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency awarded the tax break Thursday.