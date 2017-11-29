TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington to consider removing roundabout stop sign

Huntington town hall in Huntington is shown Sept. 2,

Huntington town hall in Huntington is shown Sept. 2, 2016. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By DEBORAH S. MORRIS  deborah.morris@newsday.com
The Huntington Town Board will consider removing a stop sign at a roundabout at the north end of Park Avenue and New York Avenue at a public hearing set for next month. 

Federal regulations say stop signs should not be used on approaches to roundabouts, so the sign would be removed accordingly, town officials said. 

In spring 2012 the state Department of Transportation started the Route 110 redesign project in Halesite. The drainage and roadway improvement project aims to mitigate flooding and improve mobility and safety for motorists in the low-lying North Shore coastal area. The roundabout was put in as part of that project, town officials said. 

In 2012, a flashing signal at the intersection that corresponded with the stop was removed, town officials said. The redesign project was completed in December 2014.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Town Hall, 100 Main St., during the town board’s regular monthly meeting.

