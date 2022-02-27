Cameron Batts came well-prepared for his sit-down interview with new Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. Dressed in the style of an old-school journalist — in a suit and polished wing-tipped shoes — he had his questions neatly typed on two pages and stayed focused.

And he grilled the commissioner, asking him about gun control, the legalization of marijuana, stop and frisk, police brutality against Black people and safety measures for his police force.

Harrison, on the job for two months, was straight forward in answering the sometimes-controversial topics but let out a sigh after the 15-minute interview at Huntington’s Second Precinct was over.

"Thanks for taking it easy on me," he said, laughing.

Cameron, a 6th-grader at Woodhull Intermediate in the Huntington school district, conducted the interview as part of a Black History Month project for the Town of Huntington. The aim of the assignment, "Hidden Figures of Huntington 2022, Past, Present and Future," was to highlight Black professionals in Huntington, or its "Hidden Figures," a play on the name of the 2016 movie about the contributions of Black female mathematicians in the early days of NASA.

"I really enjoyed doing that interview," Cameron, 11, said, sounding like a journalist who has nailed a high-profile interview. He was selected by town officials who heard him speak at a fundraising event two years ago and were impressed by his oratory skills.

For the project, Cameron also interviewed a teacher, a retired social worker and a licensed mental health counselor.

"I’m glad I got the opportunity to meet all of these people," Cameron, who is his school’s president, told Newsday. "Not a lot of people at my age get to do this, so I’m glad I got to."

He said he was inspired by what he learned.

"The most interesting thing I learned was that there are many qualified African Americans in our communities who are not represented in our school districts, police departments and local offices in general," he said. "It pushes me to know that I can do more when I’m older, no matter what color I am or what race I am."

Harrison told Newsday Cameron's curiosity about law enforcement and his questions were spot on.

"Those are the concerns that people have," Harrison said. "I hope I was able to give him the answers that allow him to feel more comfortable about law enforcement."

Erica Parris, an English teacher at J. Finley Middle School whom Cameron interviewed, said he has a great future ahead of him and hopes one day he’ll be a student in her class.

She said the project was a great idea that will have impact in informing not only young people of color but also white people about the varied Black experience. "Black people run the gamut. We are professionals, we come through the same schools, we get our education, and we give back and do professional things like everybody else," she said.

Speaking of possible careers, Cameron said he has several backup plans: entrepreneur, businessman or real estate investor. But his first aspiration is clear.

"I want to be the president of the United States," he said. "I know that I can be that if I want."