Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, who was involved in a single-car crash in Melville last week, walked away from the scene after striking a utility pole, a town official said.

Police said Lupinacci was driving his town-issued vehicle south on West Hills Road when his vehicle slid on wet pavement and struck a utility pole 50 feet north of Chichester Road. There were no injuries reported, police said.

Town spokeswoman Lauren Lembo said in an email that Lupinacci was driving a 2018 Chevy Tahoe when he skidded on wet pavement on a curve and struck the utility pole.

She said the crash happened around the corner from Lupinacci’s home. She said he was in shock, couldn’t find his cellphone and walked away from the scene to get help from a neighbor to call police. He encountered a passing motorist and asked them to call police, Lembo said.

Police said a call about the crash came in at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Police said he was alone in the car but could not confirm where officers encountered Lupinacci.

No citations were issued, according to Lembo. Police said they were checking to confirm that.

Police also are looking into whether a field sobriety test was given including a Breathalyzer and if he was given a ticket for leaving the scene of an accident.

The town’s General Services towed the vehicle to the repair shop.

Lembo said the vehicle sustained $22,000 in damage and is being repaired at a shop on contract with the town.

Lembo responded in place of an interview with Lupinacci.