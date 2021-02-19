Huntington Town councilman to vie for supervisor seat

Huntington Town Board member Gene Cook says he is running for town supervisor in an announcement during a Facebook Live fundraiser Thursday from Oheka Castle.

Cook, of Greenlawn, who recently went from being a member of the Independence Party to a registered Republican, is in his third term on the board.

He said a recent poll he commissioned about the race and current Supervisor Chad Lupinacci helped him make his decision to run.

"I happen to be friends with the supervisor and I like him," Cook said. "The problem is he has so much bad press and negative issues going on that I feel it’s very bad for the future of Huntington."

Lupinacci has been sued over sexual harassment accusations by a former employee who worked for him while he was a state assemblyman. He also was the subject of a town investigation in 2020 by independent counsel into a sexual harassment allegation that was found to be unsubstantiated. Two of his administration’s appointees have had to resign — one over sending a vulgar email and another who is accused of lying on a civil service application.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Lupinacci said Cook’s poll contains "false and defamatory statements" and that even in the rough game of politics Cook's behavior is not normally acceptable conduct.

"It has been my practice as an elected official to take the high road and ignore or refrain from the insults and accusations that now seem customary in politics because the residents of Huntington deserve far better than having their leaders operate from the metaphorical gutter," Lupinacci’s post said. "While I will continue to occupy that moral high ground, even in the face of unsavory attacks, I must push back when lies are circulated with the intention of impugning my character and integrity."

The Huntington Republican Committee has not announced if it will nominate Lupinacci to run for re-election.