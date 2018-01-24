The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday night to implement term limits for the town’s elected officials.

The board voted 4 to 1 to limit elected officials to three consecutive four-year terms.

“This shows we’re cutting edge here in Huntington,” Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said. “It’s something voters expressed a lot of confidence in and interest this past election cycle and I’m glad we’re able to institute them in the first month.”

Board member Gene Cook sponsored the resolution that proposes the town supervisor, town board members, town clerk, receiver of taxes and highway superintendent not serve more than three consecutive four-year terms in the same elective office.

He said he was proud of the legislation that should have been implemented long ago.

“I think the town is going to be much better off,” Cook said. “It’s the right thing. Elected officials have an upper hand and they can be there forever, so now we sort of evened the field today.”

The measure had been on the agenda to be voted on in December but Cook withdrew it, saying the new board that started Jan. 1 should be the one to vote on the proposal.