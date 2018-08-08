The Huntington Town Board reinstated, created and abolished several jobs at Tuesday’s meeting.

The reshuffling included reinstating $284,920 in positions, creating $272,413 in jobs and abolishing $268,165 in positions .

According to town documents $289,168 will be taken out of contingency to help fund newly created jobs .

The changes were made in two resolutions sponsored by Republican Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. Both resolutions were approved 3 to 2 with Town Board Members Mark Cuthbertson and Joan Cergol, both Democrats, voting no.

"We're bringing in people who have a lot of energy and a lot of outside experience," Lupinacci said. "They come from all facets, whether it's private business or public education, different backgrounds to invigorate town hall."

Deputy Town Attorney Dan Martin, and a former judge, will now oversee the building department as the newly named director of engineering services at $146,652 a year, replacing Joe Cline who has been demoted to be the department’s deputy. He will retain salary his $138,375 salary. Martin was appointed deputy town attorney in February at the same salary.

Assistant Town Attorney Thelma Neira will get a $5,000 stipend to serve as acting deputy town attorney because the deputy town attorney position has been abolished.

Lupinacci created 14 new positions, many of which do not use the civil service test as criteria for hiring. One of the newly created full-time positions will go to the son of Town Board member Ed Smyth’s law partner, who already works for the town part time.

Earlier this year Lupinacci had come under fire for hiring mostly white men for his administration. In this round of hiring he has named Carmen Kasper, a Hispanic woman, director of human services at $115,000 annually, Lupinacci said. Jacqueline Harris, who is black, was named the deputy director of human services, at $30,000 a year. Harris recently retired from the South Huntington School District as an assistant superintendent.

Losing their jobs will be Deputy Director of Engineering Services Jake Turner, Deputy Director of Planning Rob Reichert and Director of Cultural Affairs John Coraor.

Other positions filled include deputy director of transportation, two deputy directors of general services and a deputy director of planning.

Cuthbertson who has been critical of Lupinacci’s mostly white hiring preferences criticized him again Tuesday, calling the latest round of hiring an opportunity for former losing Republican candidates and those loyal to the party to get patronage jobs.

"Tonight we are seeing chapter two of the Republican patronage playbook at work," he said.

Cergol criticized the process saying a resolution presented to her Friday for review was completely revamped by early Tuesday, while the other resolution was not available to her until Tuesday.

"Where is the transparency promised?" she asked. "More importantly what contingency funding from vacated positions has been forsaken to make way for these newly created civil service exempt positions."