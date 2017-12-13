As Huntington Town Supervisor Frank Petrone prepares for his final town board meeting Wednesday after more than two decades in that role, he said his feelings are mixed.

“It’s like anything you leave when you like it,” Petrone said. “I’m not leaving because I’m unhappy, I’m leaving because it’s time to move on to the next dimension and explore other options.”

Petrone steps down at the end of the year for a still undecided future. In March, Petrone, a Democrat, announced he would not seek re-election.

Petrone, 72, said he is proud to leave to his successor, Republican Chad Lupinacci, a town in good financial condition. He cited taking the town from near bankruptcy when he started as supervisor in 1994 to its current AAA credit rating from major financial ratings agencies.

“I’m really happy that many of the programs and projects that have shaped the town that I wanted are in place,” he said. “I feel good.”

He said he has been meeting with Lupinacci, who was elected last month in a decisive win, and his transition team.

“The transition is going well. We’ve had several meetings and I expect in the coming weeks to continue a seamless transition,” Petrone said.

Petrone’s final meeting will be a busy one. On the agenda are nine public hearings, including two that have garnered much attention. First up is a hearing to consider a license agreement with Little Shelter Animal Rescue to operate the town’s cat shelter. Another hearing will consider term limits for the town supervisor, town board, town clerk, receiver of taxes and highway superintendent.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 100 Main St.