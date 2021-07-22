Setting limits on the use of recreational and all-terrain vehicles will be a balancing act for Huntington Town as board members next month will consider restricting the use of these vehicles on private, residential property.

In recent months, a resident who has repeatedly addressed the town board to share how intrusive the vehicles are to quality of life and requested oversight but Town Board member Joan Cergol said it's also important to consider the needs of those who use the vehicles.

She said recent additions to the town code addressing the use of gas-powered leaf blowers inspired her to use the same formula for recreational vehicles.

"We’re not saying you can’t use them, we’re just saying here’s when you can use them," Cergol said.

The board will hold a public hearing in August to consider restricting the vehicles during the following days and hours: Monday through Friday prior to 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.; Saturday before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.; and on Sundays or holidays, exempting snow removal activities, town officials said.

The times align with what's permitted for gas-powered leaf blowers for which the town also receives numerous noise complaints, Cergol said.

"It gives code enforcement some type of framework so if they are called to a property and there are clear rules as to when ATVs can be operated, they can write a violation or issue a warning if they are operating it outside the allowable days and hours," Cergol said.

If approved, town code chapters that address noise and recreational vehicles will be updated. The updates also would include the definition of a recreational vehicle. Penalties for violating the noise and recreational vehicle ordinances are already listed within town code.

Marc Leibowitz, president of the Moto1 Long Island, a Calverton-based private club for dirt bike and ATV riders, said it’s important to be a good neighbor. He said his group has an agreement with the Town of Riverhead on when to operate the vehicles that coincides with the town’s noise ordinance. He said Huntington’s plan to use the same hours used for landscapers is not a bad idea.

"Look, nobody wants to be disturbed at night, nobody wants to be woken up early in the morning," Leibowitz said. "We respect the noise ordinance here in order to be good neighbors. Unfortunately, some things need to be legislated because certain people don’t understand that we all have to live here together."

Charlie Lawrence, co-owner of Off-Road N' Outdoors Inc., which was formerly in Huntington Station and is now located in Smithtown, said he hopes town officials are working with both sides, but he’s concerned the hours are not convenient for people who work during the times that the town is proposing for ATV use.

"I hope Huntington officials realize ATV’s are recreational vehicles used primarily after 9 to 5 for leisure and on weekends because they are trying to enact a law that’s going to take people’s ability to relax and get outdoors and have a fun healthy release."

The hearing will be held on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall, 100 Main St.